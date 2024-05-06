Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $59.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.