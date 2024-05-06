Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $113.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.35. 175,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

