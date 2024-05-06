AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

