AJOVista LLC Acquires New Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $340.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $91,990 in the last three months. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.