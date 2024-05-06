AJOVista LLC Invests $66,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.