AJOVista LLC Invests $66,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.16 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

