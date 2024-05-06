AJOVista LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.00 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $524.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

