Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
AKTX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
