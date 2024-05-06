Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.10 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $64.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00058895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,272,631 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

