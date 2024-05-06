Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of -373.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

