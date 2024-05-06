American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 793,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.53 million, a P/E ratio of -108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,833,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 942,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

