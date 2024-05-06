Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $42.97. 18,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,280. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
