Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

ARKR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

