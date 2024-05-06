Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.