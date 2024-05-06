Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.590- EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $202.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

