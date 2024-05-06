Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 763.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

