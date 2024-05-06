Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,867 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $178.99 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $182.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

