Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,226 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Republic Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $185.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

