Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $931.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $977.98 and its 200-day moving average is $883.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

