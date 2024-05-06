Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $910.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $359.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $951.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

