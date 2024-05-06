Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

