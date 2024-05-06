Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

