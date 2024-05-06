Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

