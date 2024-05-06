Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OBDC opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

