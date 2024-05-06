BMO Capital Markets Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

