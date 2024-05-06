Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 416,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 611,778 shares.The stock last traded at $149.62 and had previously closed at $147.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.9% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

