BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 817,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,006. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

