Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.