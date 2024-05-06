Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.