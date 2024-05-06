Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $10.43

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Playtika Trading Up 1.3 %
Playtika stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.