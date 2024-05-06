Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

