Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Buys 5,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total transaction of C$23,025.84.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,697. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.27. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2094897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.45.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

