Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.27. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

