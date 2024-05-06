CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 199,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,138. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

