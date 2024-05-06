Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,840.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $9,828,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.12. 705,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,835. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

