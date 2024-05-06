Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHR has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHR

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.