Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%.
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %
Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
