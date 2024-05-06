Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. 4,406,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

