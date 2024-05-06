Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

