Critical Contrast: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

VIA optronics and Microchip Technology are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 27.59% 45.59% 19.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.85 $2.24 billion $4.28 21.35

This table compares VIA optronics and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Risk and Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 11 0 2.69

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $92.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics



VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

