D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.40 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

QBTS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

