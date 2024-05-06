D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of QBTS opened at $1.40 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
