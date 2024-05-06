Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.68.

FANG traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.31. 658,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,010. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

