DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $43.69. 9,517,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 over the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

