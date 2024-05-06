Electrovaya (ELVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Electrovaya has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,792. The company has a market cap of $109.77 million and a PE ratio of 159.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ELVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

