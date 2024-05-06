Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.08

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2023150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

