Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERO stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

