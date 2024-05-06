Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ero Copper Price Performance
ERO stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.