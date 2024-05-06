Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 71,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,526. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.74.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.