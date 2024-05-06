First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.08.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$16.76.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

