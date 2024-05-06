Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLYW. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

