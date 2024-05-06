FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after purchasing an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.30. 721,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,651. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

