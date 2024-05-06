FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of CSL traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

