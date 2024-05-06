FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The company has a market capitalization of $603.63 million, a P/E ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

