FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $38,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

